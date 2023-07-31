Students assault cooks at NIT-Silchar alleging mobile phone theft, 3 guards suspended

PTI

Silchar, July 31

Three private security guards of NIT-Silchar were suspended after a group of students beat up the cooks of the college suspecting that they had stolen a mobile phone, officials said on Monday.

A video of the students thrashing the three cooks, alleging that they stole a mobile phone, went viral on social media.

Police said they had started an investigation into the incident, and NIT had also ordered an inquiry.

The incident happened on the campus last week, and the video got viral over the weekend, an NIT official said.

The three security guards were suspended as they failed to stop the assault, he said.

A 15-member committee had been set up by the NIT, and it had been asked to submit a report by August 4, he added.

