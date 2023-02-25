Students can apply for US visa year in advance

PTI

Washington, February 24

In a much-needed relief for foreign students looking to study in the US, the Biden administration has announced they can now apply for a visa up to a year before their academic term begins.

The State Department, however, said that international students will not be allowed to enter the country on a student visa more than 30 days before the start of their programme.

International students are normally issued two categories of US visas – F and M. “Student (F and M) visas for new students can be issued up to 365 days in advance of the start date for a course of study,” the State Department said.

“However, you will not be allowed to enter the United States on your student visa more than 30 days before the start date,” it said on Tuesday.

A student can enter the US before 30 days of the start of their programme on a valid visitor (B) visa. —