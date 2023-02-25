Students can apply for US visa year in advance

Washington, February 24
In a much-needed relief for foreign students looking to study in the US, the Biden administration has announced they can now apply for a visa up to a year before their academic term begins.
The State Department, however, said that international students will not be allowed to enter the country on a student visa more than 30 days before the start of their programme.
International students are normally issued two categories of US visas – F and M. “Student (F and M) visas for new students can be issued up to 365 days in advance of the start date for a course of study,” the State Department said.
“However, you will not be allowed to enter the United States on your student visa more than 30 days before the start date,” it said on Tuesday.
A student can enter the US before 30 days of the start of their programme on a valid visitor (B) visa. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi, German Chancellor Scholz hold wide-ranging talks
Modi receives Scholz at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where the Ge...
Looking forward to aligning with like-minded parties to defeat BJP in 2024: Mallikarjun Kharge
Was addressing the Congress's 85th plenary session
Punjab can't be governed from Delhi, says former RAW chief Dulat
Dulat, however, says he does not foresee another outbreak of...
National Education Policy has reoriented India's education system according to future demands: PM Modi
Addressing a post-budget webinar, the prime minister says th...
India ranks 42 in 55 countries on International IP Index
According to the report, India has maintained continued stro...