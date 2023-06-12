 Students facing deportation from Canada get relief, India flags ‘gaps’ : The Tribune India

Students facing deportation from Canada get relief, India flags ‘gaps’

Delhi has repeatedly urged Ottawa to adopt humanitarian approach

Students take up their case with an official in Mississauga, Ontario. file



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, June 11

An unspecified number of Indian students facing deportation from Canada on the charge of obtaining visas using fake admission letters have received stay orders even as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged that they must be treated fairly, official sources said.

The Indian Government has been taking up the matter with the Canadian authorities, both here and in Ottawa, the sources said, maintaining that the actual number of students facing deportation is much less than 700 as is being reported in the media.

Officials under lens

  • Students from Punjab claim that agents sent them to Canada on forged admission offer letters
  • Most letters provided during 2017-19 by Jalandhar’s Brijesh Mishra, who is absconding
  • On reaching Canada, students told to opt for some other college, citing various reasons
  • Role of Canadian embassy officials who granted visas on fake letters under lens

The government has urged the Canadian authorities to be fair and take a humanitarian approach since the students were not at fault. It has also been pointed out that there were gaps in the Canadian system and a lack of diligence, owing to which the students were granted visas and allowed to enter Canada, the sources said. “Most of these students had gone to Canada during 2017 and 2019. After completing their studies, some of them obtained work permits, while others continue to study,” a source said. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also took up the matter with his Canadian counterpart. MEA’s Secretary (East) raised it during his visit to Canada in April this year and the Indian Consulate in Toronto, where most of the students are based, have met many of them, the sources said.

In the last few days, Canadian parliamentarians across political parties have spoken in support of the students. Immigration Minister Sean Frasier has indicated that Canada is actively pursuing a solution for international students who are facing uncertainty, the sources said.

Loopholes in system

Indian authorities pointed out “gaps” in Canadian immigration system, owing to which students granted visas and allowed to enter Canada

Can’t punish victims

The students haven’t committed any fraud. They are the victims… even the immigration department allowed them to enter. —Vikramjit Singh Sahney, Rajya Sabha MP

Earlier there were reports that Canada decided to put on hold the deportation of the 700 students at the request of Aam Aadmi Party MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney, who is international president of the World Punjabi Organisation.

“We have written to them that these students have not committed any fraud. They are the victims of a fraud. When the students reached there, even the immigration department allowed them to enter,” said Sahney in a statement to ANI. He also informed that a committee would be formed to look into the matter.

