Students facing deportation from Canada get relief, India flags ‘gaps’

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, June 11

An unspecified number of Indian students facing deportation from Canada on the charge of obtaining visas using fake admission letters have received stay orders even as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged that they must be treated fairly, official sources said.

The Indian Government has been taking up the matter with the Canadian authorities, both here and in Ottawa, the sources said, maintaining that the actual number of students facing deportation is much less than 700 as is being reported in the media.

The government has urged the Canadian authorities to be fair and take a humanitarian approach since the students were not at fault. It has also been pointed out that there were gaps in the Canadian system and a lack of diligence, owing to which the students were granted visas and allowed to enter Canada, the sources said. “Most of these students had gone to Canada during 2017 and 2019. After completing their studies, some of them obtained work permits, while others continue to study,” a source said. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also took up the matter with his Canadian counterpart. MEA’s Secretary (East) raised it during his visit to Canada in April this year and the Indian Consulate in Toronto, where most of the students are based, have met many of them, the sources said.

In the last few days, Canadian parliamentarians across political parties have spoken in support of the students. Immigration Minister Sean Frasier has indicated that Canada is actively pursuing a solution for international students who are facing uncertainty, the sources said.

Can't punish victims The students haven't committed any fraud. They are the victims… even the immigration department allowed them to enter. —Vikramjit Singh Sahney, Rajya Sabha MP

Earlier there were reports that Canada decided to put on hold the deportation of the 700 students at the request of Aam Aadmi Party MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney, who is international president of the World Punjabi Organisation.

“We have written to them that these students have not committed any fraud. They are the victims of a fraud. When the students reached there, even the immigration department allowed them to enter,” said Sahney in a statement to ANI. He also informed that a committee would be formed to look into the matter.