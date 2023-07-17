Subsidised tomato now priced Rs 80/kg

New Delhi: The Centre on Sunday announced that it will sell tomatoes at Rs 80 per kg in major cities of north India. At first, the Centre had started selling tomatoes at Rs 90 per kg to control the soaring prices, which saw a rise of Rs 80-Rs 100 in just one month. It was after the retail prices of tomatoes rose to nearly Rs 300 per kg in the National Capital last week that the Union Government decided to intervene. Private vendors, however, continue to sell tomato at Rs 200 per kg in Delhi. TNS
Settle flood claims quickly, says IRDAI
New Delhi: The Insurance Regulatory and Development Agency of India (IRDAI) has instructed all insurance companies to ensure immediate service response to flood claims in north India. The companies should engage investigators, surveyors and loss adjustors for quick settlement of claims arising out of floods, said IRDAI. Insurers should also immediately communicate the nomination of a senior executive in each affected state/UT to the Chief Secretary concerned.
Plea in SC on CBI probe into BJP leader’s death
new delhi: A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a CBI probe into BJP leader Vijay Singh’s death in Patna on July 13. PTI
