Success and security of Indo-Pacific important for whole world: PM Modi at Quad summit

Hiroshima, May 20
The Indo-Pacific region is an “engine” of global trade, innovation and development and its success and security are important for the whole world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.
Modi said this in his opening remarks at the Quad summit in Hiroshima that was also joined by US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese.
He also said Quad has emerged as a key platform to ensure peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and the coalition is moving forward on the basis of constructive agenda and democratic principles.
“With united efforts, we are giving practical dimension to our vision for a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific,” he said.
“There is no doubt that the Indo-Pacific region is an engine of global trade, innovation and development,” he said.
The prime minister said that Quad will continue to work towards human welfare, peace and prosperity.
The Quad summit took place on the sidelines of the G7 summit.
It was originally scheduled to take place in Sydney on May 24. However, it was decided to hold the Quad summit in Hiroshima after President Biden postponed his trip to Australia.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Tussle for control over bureaucracy in Delhi: Centre seeks review of Constitution Bench verdict
The move comes a day after the Centre promulgates an ordinan...
Centre’s ordinance ‘unconstitutional’, will challenge it in Supreme Court: Delhi CM Kejriwal
Calling ordinance an attack on federal structure, he said he...
Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government gives ‘in-principle’ nod for 5 guarantees in first Cabinet meet
To cost exchequer Rs 50,000 crore annually
India will do whatever possible to find solution to Ukraine conflict: PM Modi to Zelenskyy
It is the first in-person meeting between the two leaders af...
Drugs-on-cruise: CBI questions former Mumbai NCB chief Sameer Wankhede for more than 5 hours in 25-crore bribery case
Wankhede on Friday got relief from Bombay High Court which d...