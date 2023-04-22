Success of world in facing climate crisis will in part depend on decisions taken by India: US

PTI

Washington, April 22

The success of the world in combating the climate crisis will in part depend on decisions taken by India, a senior US official has said, as he vowed to work with New Delhi and other countries in achieving the ambitious targets.

These remarks were made by US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, Donald Lu, who in an interview with PTI said that the US is determined to support that effort through technology and through financing.

“I would say none (of the issues) is more important than the climate crisis. The success of the world in facing the climate crisis will in part depend on decisions taken by India, Lu said.

"And we have so much respect for the Prime Minister's pledge to create 500 gigawatts of non-fossil fuel capacity in India by 2030,” he said, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious energy transition goal.

“Our teams are working every day on this challenge together and I have great confidence that working together not only between the United States and India, but India and the rest of the world that we will reach these really ambitious targets,” he said.

Responding to a question, Lu said the future of the planet in part depends “on the ability of India to lead” the way in green energy.

“I love some of the things that leading industrialists in India are saying today, which is that India will not only produce enough green energy for itself, India wants to be the biggest green energy exporter for the world,” he said.

“That's something that we should be fully behind as people who care about this climate crisis,” Lu said.