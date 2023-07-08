‘Sufficient proof’: Delhi court summons WFI chief on July 18 in harassment case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 7

Noting that there was sufficient evidence to proceed against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a case of alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers, a Delhi court on Friday summoned him after taking cognisance of a chargesheet filed by the Delhi Police against him. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal, who directed Brij Bhushan to appear before him on July 18, also summoned Vinod Tomar, the suspended WFI assistant secretary.

The Delhi Police had filed a chargesheet against Brij Bhushan, a six-time MP, on June 15 under IPC Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Tomar has been charged with offences under Sections 109 (abetment of any offence, if the act abetted is committed in consequence, and where no express provision is made for its punishment), 354, 354A and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

On April 21, seven women wrestlers, including a minor, had filed separate complaints of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation against Brij Bhushan at the Connaught Place police station. Later, the minor withdrew her allegations against him in a fresh statement recorded before a magistrate. The Delhi Police registered two FIRs on April 28 after the wrestlers moved the Supreme Court complaining that the police were not registering FIR against the BJP MP who allegedly demanded “sexual favours” in lieu of professional assistance. (With PTI inputs)