Sufficient stock of edible oils in India; monitoring prices, supply situation: Food Ministry

'A close watch is being kept on day to day basis on prices of edible oils so that appropriate measures can be taken to keep a check on the prices,' the food and consumer affairs ministry said in a statement

Sufficient stock of edible oils in India; monitoring prices, supply situation: Food Ministry

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock

PTI

New Delhi, May 1

The government on Sunday said the country has sufficient stock of edible oils and it is keeping a close watch on the price as well as supply situation.

“India has optimum stock of all edible oils. As per the industry sources, the present stock of all edible oils in the country is 21 lakh tonnes approx and 12 lakh tonnes approx. is in transit arriving in May, 2022,” the food and consumer affairs ministry said in a statement.

Therefore, the country has sufficient stock to cover the lean period due to ban on export by Indonesia, it added.

On the oilseeds front, the agriculture ministry’s second advance estimate released in February 2022 showed a very positive picture of soyabean production for the year 2021-22 at 126.10 lakh tonnes, which is higher than last year’s production of 112 lakh tonnes.

As a result of higher sowing of mustard seeds by 37 per cent in all major producing states, including Rajasthan, in comparison with last year, the production may rise to 114 lakh tonnes in the 2021-22 season.

“The Department of Food and Public Distribution is monitoring the price and availability situation and meetings are held regularly with major edible oil processing associations to discuss further reduction in the domestic edible oil prices and MRP to give relief to consumers,” the statement said.

The food ministry noted that palm oil (crude and refined) constitutes around 62 per cent of the total imported edible oils. They are imported mainly from Indonesia and Malaysia.

Soyabean oil (22 per cent) is imported from Argentina and Brazil, while sunflower oil (15 per cent) is imported mainly from Ukraine and Russia.

“International prices of edible oils are under pressure due to shortfall in global production and increase in export tax/levies by the exporting countries,” the statement said.

India is one of the largest producers of oilseeds in the world. This sector occupies an important position in the agricultural economy, accounting for the estimated production of 37.14 million tonnes of nine cultivated oilseeds during the year 2021-22.

“A close watch is being kept on day to day basis on prices of edible oils so that appropriate measures can be taken to keep a check on the prices,” it added.

The Inter-Ministerial Committee meetings held weekly on agri-commodities chaired by the food secretary closely monitor the prices and availability of agricultural commodities including edible oil, keeping in view the interest of the farmers, industry and consumers.

The committee reviews price situation on a weekly basis, considers relevant measures in relation to edible oils and other food items depending on the domestic production, demand, domestic and international prices and international trade volumes.

Special teams have also been constituted by both Central and state governments to prevent hoarding and profiteering under the Essential Commodities Act.

“These surprise checks shall continue to check unscrupulous elements,” the statement added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

India, Russia in talks over 20 million barrels of crude at discount

2
Patiala

Patiala clashes: Key accused Barjinder Singh Parwana among six more arrested

3
Haryana

Multi-crore scam in Haryana, private firm's directors booked

4
Punjab

Shiv Sena leader Harish Singla enjoys ‘X’ category security cover

5
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Demolition at Colony No. 4 today

6
Punjab

Patiala IG, SSP & SP shifted; 3 arrested

7
Nation

Woman gang-raped in UP's Shahjahanpur, video goes viral

8
Punjab

Patiala violence: It was clash between two parties, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

9
Book Reviews backflap

Forgotten Refugees: Two Iraqi Brothers in India

10
Punjab

No takers for 41 MBBS seats at Chintpurni Medical College in Faridkot

Don't Miss

View All
Ajnala find: Panjab University researcher to trace kin of 246 soldiers
Punjab

Ajnala find: Panjab University researcher to trace kin of 246 soldiers

School timings changed in Punjab
Schools

School timings changed in Punjab as mercury soars

Separated in 1947, siblings reunite in Pak
Punjab

Separated in 1947, siblings reunite in Pakistan's Nankana Sahib

600 free units: Users eye 2nd connection in Amritsar
Punjab

600 free units: Users eye 2nd connection in Amritsar

World champ who worked as domestic help gets aid
Haryana

World champ from Rohtak village who worked as domestic help gets aid

Lose pot bellies, get rewarded: CP to cops
Ludhiana

Lose pot bellies, get rewarded: Ludhiana CP to cops

‘Human skeletons from Ajnala are of Gangetic plain martyrs’
Chandigarh

'Human skeletons from Ajnala are of Gangetic plain martyrs'

BSF orders special airlift from LoC for constable to reach his wedding
Nation

BSF orders special airlift from LoC for constable to reach his wedding in Odisha

Top News

India calls for cessation of hostilities in Ukraine ahead of PM Modi’s Europe trip

India calls for cessation of hostilities in Ukraine ahead of PM Modi’s Europe trip

On his first trip abroad this year, Modi will embark on a th...

Heatwave abates in northwest India, 5 days of relief predicted

Heatwave abates in northwest India, 5 days of relief predicted

Isolated light rainfall along with dust storms, thunderstorm...

Priority is to ensure very high standards of operational preparedness: Army Chief Manoj Pande

Priority is to ensure very high standards of operational preparedness: Army Chief Manoj Pande

Says Indian Army, in coordination with Air Force and Navy, w...

Patiala violence: Police arrest key conspirator Barjinder Singh Parwana

Patiala clashes: Key accused Barjinder Singh Parwana among six more arrested

Nine arrests so far in connection with Friday’s violence | P...

Dharmendra returns home after hospitalisation for routine check-up: Family source

'I am back with your good wishes and His blessings': Dharmendra to fans after returning from hospital

The 86-year-old star suffered a muscle pull

Cities

View All

Amritsar Municipal Corporation team attacked by encroachers

Amritsar Municipal Corporation team attacked by encroachers

Amritsar: Security up post clash in Patiala

Amritsar Cops raid gangster’s home, seize weapons, cash & SUV

3 booked for murder bid in Amritsar

Sursing-based sect head’s son booked for accident

3 die in ‘jugadu rehri’ accident in Bathinda

3 die in ‘jugadu rehri’ accident in Bathinda

Chandigarh Administration carries out demolition drive in Colony No 4, Industrial Area, Phase -1

Chandigarh Administration carries out demolition drive in Colony No 4, Industrial Area, Phase -1

Can’t call uptick in cases a surge of concern: Experts

House meet: AAP splits on allotment of tender for road sweeping in Chandigarh

Panchkula struggles to meet water needs

Chandigarh: Demolition at Colony No. 4 today

Residents gasp for clean air as fire at Delhi’s Bhalswa landfill site rages on

Residents gasp for clean air as fire at Delhi’s Bhalswa landfill site rages on

Delhi: Fine up to Rs 10,000, jail for those found plying transport vehicles sans fitness certificate

Delhi reels under heatwave conditions, expected to touch 43 degrees Celsius today

Delhi records 1,607 new Covid cases; positivity rate 5.28 per cent

Coal shortage worsens power crisis, demand at all-time high

Cong councillor’s son lands in soup

Congress councillor's son lands in soup

'Kidnapped' 13-yr-old girl traced to grandparents' home in Bihar

Man opens fire near Hotel Dolphin, held

Rising mercury hits wheat, milk production

Two killed in road accidents

Fix overflowing sewers on highway, National Highways Authority of India tells Ludhiana Municipal Corporation

Fix overflowing sewers on highway, National Highways Authority of India tells Ludhiana Municipal Corporation

Patiala violence: Ludhiana police on alert

Five test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

Alcohol, tobacco consumption among males above 15 on rise in Ludhiana district

To seek justice, Samyukt Kisan Morcha to leave for Lakhimpur Kheri on May 4

Patiala violence: Police arrest key conspirator Barjinder Singh Parwana

Patiala clashes: Key accused Barjinder Singh Parwana among six more arrested

Punjabi University, Patiala, professors to enrol students with administration guides

Shiv Sena leader Harish Singla enjoys ‘X’ category security cover

As situation improves, mobile internet services restored in Patiala at 4 pm instead of 6 pm

Four hurt in Patiala clash, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders inquiry