Sugar production expected to fall 5 pc to 340 lakh tonnes in 2022-23; more diversion of cane juice to ethanol making

PTI

New Delhi, January 31

India’s sugar production is estimated to fall 5 per cent during 2022-23 marketing year ending September to 340 lakh tonnes as more quantity of sugarcane juice is being diverted for production of ethanol, according to industry body ISMA.

Sugar production stood at 358 lakh tonnes in the 2021-22 marketing year (October-September).

In a statement, Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said sugar production in 2022-23 is estimated at around 340 lakh tonnes after diversion of 45 lakh tonnes of sweetener towards ethanol manufacturing. Sugarcane juice/syrup and B-molasses are being diverted to ethanol making.

In the previous 2021-22 marketing year, 32 lakhs tonnes of sweetener were diverted towards manufacturing of ethanol for blending with petrol.

Based on the images of harvested and balance area, field visits, current trend of yields and sugar recoveries, ISMA has released its second advance estimates of sugar production for 2022-23.

The actual sugar production in Maharashtra is estimated to decline to 121 lakh tonnes in 2022-23 from 137 lakh tonnes in the previous year. Uttar Pradesh will see a marginal decline to 101 lakh tonnes from 102 lakh tonnes, while Karnataka may witness a decline to 56 lakh tonnes from 60 lakh tonnes.

The government has allowed sugar exports of 61 lakh tonnes for the current 2022-23 marketing year. The country had exported a record over 110 lakh tonnes of sugar in the previous year.

The blending of ethanol with petrol stood at 10 per cent in the previous year and it is expected to increase to 12 per cent in 2022-23.