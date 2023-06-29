Sugarcane price hiked by Rs 10, to fetch Rs 315/quintal

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 28

In a major decision ahead of elections, the Union Government on Wednesday increased the fair and remunerative price (FRP) of sugarcane, the minimum price that mills have to pay to growers, by Rs 10 to Rs 315 per quintal for the 2023-24 season starting October.

The FRP has gone up from Rs 305 per quintal to Rs 315 for a basic sugar recovery rate of 10.25 per cent. The recovery rate is the quantum of sugar produced from the sugarcane. The government has also approved a premium of Rs 3.07 per quintal for each 0.1% increase in recovery over and above the 10.25 per cent. Also, there will be a reduction in the FRP by Rs 3.07 per quintal for every 0.1% decrease in recovery.