Suicide by married men: Supreme Court refuses to entertain PIL demanding ‘National Commission for Men’

New Delhi, July 3

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a PIL seeking guidelines to deal with suicide by committed married men due to domestic violence and the constitution of a “National Commission for Men” to protect their interests.

“You just want to portray a one-sided picture. Can you give us the data of young girls dying soon after marriage? Nobody wants to commit suicide, it depends on the facts of an individual case,” a Bench led by Justice Surya Kant told the petitioner who chose to withdraw the PIL.

Alleging that almost half the 1.64 lakh suicides in 2021 were committed by men, petitioner advocate Mahesh Kumar Tiwari had sought creation of a 'National Commission for Men' and guidelines to deal with suicide by married men subjected to domestic violence.

Citing the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data published in 2021 on accidental deaths in India which claimed 1,64,033 people died by suicide across the country, petitioner Tiwari said out of these, 81,063 people were married men, while 28,680 were married women.

“Around 33.2 percent of men ended their lives because of family problems and 4.8 percent due to marriage related issues in the year 2021. In this year total 1,18,979 men have committed suicides which are about (72 per cent) and total 45,026 women have committed suicides which are about 27 per cent,” the petitioner submitted, citing the NCRB data.

The petitioner demanded setting up of a National Human Rights Commission to deal with the issue of suicide by married men and accept the complaints of male victims of domestic violence.

The petition had sought a direction to the Law Commission to carry out research on suicide of married men due to domestic violence or family problems and matrimonial issues and make necessary report in order to constitute a National Commission for Men.

The petitioner wanted the top court to direct the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to ask the police authority/ Station House Officer of every police station to accept/receive the complaint of victims of domestic violence or those under stress due to family problems and marriage related issues and refer the same to the State Human Rights Commission for disposal, till a proper law was enacted.

