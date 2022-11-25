Suitcase with body parts found in Faridabad; police suspect links with Shraddha murder case

ANI

New Delhi, November 25

The body remains recovered from a suitcase at a forest area in Haryana's Faridabad on Thursday afternoon are suspected to be of the 27-year-old woman from Mumbai, Shraddha Walkar, who was killed by her live-in partner in Delhi.

The Faridabad police have contacted Delhi Police following the recovery of the suitcase with body parts in the Surajkund forest area.

According to police, the remains were wrapped in a plastic bag and a sack, and clothes and a belt were also recovered near the suitcase.

Prima facie, it appeared that a person was murdered elsewhere and a part of the body was dumped here to avoid identification, the Faridabad police said in a statement.

The Faridabad police have shared the information with Delhi Police, on the basis of which, a team of Mehrauli police of South Delhi, investigating the Shraddha murder case, reached the spot.

Delhi police officials suspect that the body remains recovered from the suitcase could be linked to the Shraddha Walker murder case.

The body parts (including torso) found in the suitcase appears to be months old, and it is not clear if they were of a man or woman, said sources.

They said the remains have been sent for post-mortem, and things will become clear once the post-mortem report is received.

"The Faridabad police officials have also said that they will keep samples aside, in case Delhi Police would want to go for a DNA test," official sources said.