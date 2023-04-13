Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa meets Mallikarjun Kharge, takes up Gehlot-Pilot rift

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 12

Congress general secretary and incharge of the party’s Rajasthan unit Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Wednesday met party president Mallikarjun Kharge at the latter’s residence here and discussed the “rebellion” by Sachin Pilot.

Randhawa reportedly talked to Pilot, who also reached Delhi on Wednesday, over the phone and asked him why he ignored the party’s order and went ahead with his daylong fast in Jaipur in protest against the Congress-led state government’s alleged reluctance to probe corruption charges against the previous BJP government.

The internecine fight between CM Ashok Gehlot and Pilot also cast a shadow on the flagging off ceremony of Rajasthan’s first Vande Bharat Express this morning. PM Narendra Modi, who participated in the function virtually, took a swipe at Gehlot and thanked him for turning up for the inaugural function in Jaipur despite the challenge thrown at him by Pilot.

“Despite going through political crisis, he (Gehlot) found time and came for the developmental works of the Railways. I welcome him and thank him for that,” PM Modi said.

Gehlot, who addressed a press conference in Jaipur after a meeting of the state Cabinet, said the state’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had been active and had arrested some civil servants on graft charges.