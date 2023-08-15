Sulabh founder Bindeshwar Pathak dies at 80, PM Modi condoles demise

New Delhi, August 15
Sulabh International founder and social activist Bindeshwar Pathak, a pioneer in building public toilets, died on Tuesday at AIIMS Delhi due to a cardiac arrest, according to a close aide.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a tweet, said, "The passing away of Dr Bindeshwar Pathak Ji is a profound loss for our nation. He was a visionary who worked extensively for societal progress and empowering the downtrodden."
The passing away of Dr. Bindeshwar Pathak Ji is a profound loss for our nation. He was a visionary who worked extensively for societal progress and empowering the downtrodden.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2023
Bindeshwar Ji made it his mission to build a cleaner India. He provided monumental support to the… pic.twitter.com/z93aqoqXrc
The 80-year-old was the founder of Sulabh International, an India-based social service organisation which works to promote human rights, environmental sanitation, waste management and reforms through education.
The aide said Pathak hoisted the national flag in the morning on the occasion of Independence Day and collapsed soon after that.
He was rushed to AIIMS Delhi. A source at the hospital said Pathak was declared brought dead at 1.42 pm.
The cause of the death was cardiac arrest, he said.
