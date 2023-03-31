Supreme Court acquits four in 34-year-old murder case

New Delhi, March 30
Holding that evidence against the accused was unreliable as the police could have falsely implicated them, the Supreme Court has acquitted four men convicted in a
34-year-old murder case.
The police might have accidentally killed the victim while trying to arrest him and to cover up their lapses fabricated the case against the accused after coming to know of their enmity with the deceased, a Bench of Justice BR Gavai, Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sanjay Karol said.
