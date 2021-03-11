Supreme Court alarmed at pendency of criminal appeals in six HCs

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 4

Alarmed at criminal appeals pending in high courts of Allahabad, Patna, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bombay and Orissa for decades, the Supreme Court on Wednesday asked them to submit reports on the issue.

Maintaining that pendency affected the right to speedy trial under Article 21 of the Constitution, a Bench led by Justice LN Rao asked the Centre to suggest measures to deal with the problem. It also asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj to assist it in the case.

The direction came after the top court was told that the oldest criminal appeals pending before the Allahabad High Court were filed in 1980, while the Madhya Pradesh High Court had two to three-decade-old criminal appeals pending.

The top court asked the six high courts to inform it about the total number of convicts waiting for hearing of their appeals, segregation of Single Judge and Division Bench matters and steps proposed to ensure hearing of cases.

“The person might have committed an offence in the 1970s, considering that the trial concluded the hearing in five or six years, he might have approached the court in 1980…If he was 40 years old then, he must be over 80 years old now,” it noted while hearing the bail plea of a murder case convict awarded life imprisonment by the trial court. Pending his appeal before the Allahabad High Court for a long time, he has moved the top court as he has already spent three years in jail.

In October last year, another Bench led by Justice SK Kaul had said it would lay down guidelines to deal with long pendency of criminal appeals in the Allahabad High Court where thousands of convicts languishing in jail for over 10 years were awaiting adjudication of their appeals.

According to documents submitted in the court, as of August 2021, there were around 1,83,000 criminal appeals pending both at Lucknow and Allahabad Benches of the High Court and there were 7,214 convicts in various jails across the state who have already undergone more than 10 years of sentence while their criminal appeals remained pending before the high court.

SC modifies criteria for senior advocates