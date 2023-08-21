Supreme Court allows rape survivor to terminate pregnancy, says conception outside marriage is injurious

New Delhi, August 21
Observing that pregnancy outside marriage is injurious and a cause of stress, the Supreme Court on Monday allowed a rape survivor to undergo medical termination of her over 27-week pregnancy.
Taking note of the survivor’s medical report, a bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan said the Gujarat High Court was not right in rejecting the prayer for termination of pregnancy.
The top court said in Indian society within the institution of marriage, pregnancy is a reason for joy and celebration not only for the couple but for the family and friends.
"In contrast, pregnancy outside marriage is injurious, particularly in cases of sexual assault or abuse and is a cause of stress and trauma affecting the physical and mental health of pregnant women. Sexual assault of a woman is itself distressing and sexual abuse resulting in pregnancy compounds the injury. This is because such a pregnancy is not voluntary or mindful.
"In view of the above discussion and the medical report, we permit the appellant to terminate her pregnancy. We direct her to be present in hospital tomorrow so that procedure for termination of pregnancy can be carried out," the bench said.
