Supreme Court allows review petition filed by BJP leader

New Delhi, February 27
The Supreme Court on Monday allowed a petition filed by senior BJP general secretary BL Santosh seeking a review of its 2021 order holding the saffron party guilty of contempt of court for flouting its directions on public disclosure of criminal antecedents of candidates during the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections.
Holding that there was no wilful or deliberate disobedience of the top court’s order, a Special Bench of Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice BR Gavai recalled the Rs 1 lakh fine imposed on the BJP for contempt of court.
