 Supreme Court asks CBI to locate address of US-based man sentenced to 6 months in jail : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Supreme Court asks CBI to locate address of US-based man sentenced to 6 months in jail

Supreme Court asks CBI to locate address of US-based man sentenced to 6 months in jail

The apex court had in January held the man guilty of contempt

Supreme Court asks CBI to locate address of US-based man sentenced to 6 months in jail

Photo for representational purpose only. Tribune file



PTI

New Delhi, August 18

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the CBI to locate the address of a man, who is a resident of the United States since 2004 and was sentenced to six months in jail for his “contumacious conduct” by the apex court.

The top court had on May 16 this year sentenced the man to six months in jail and directed the Centre and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take all possible steps to secure his presence in India with a view to ensuring that he undergoes the sentence and pays the fine of Rs 25 lakh imposed on him.

The apex court had in January held the man guilty of contempt for his failure to bring back his son to India in terms of a court order.

During the hearing on Friday before a bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Abhay S Oka, the counsel representing the CBI said the address given by the man was found to be incorrect.

The CBI counsel said that the man is an American citizen and the probe agency will have to take assistance from the authorities concerned there to bring him back.

“Counsel for CBI says that the address given by the respondent (man) is also incorrect. Though they are taking steps in Indian court, ultimately they will have to locate the address,” the bench said.

It said if the CBI would interact with its counterparts in the US, and considering that he has already filed some proceedings in a US court, it should not be such a difficult exercise to obtain his address.

“The CBI may even take recourse to whatever contacts it has in the US even otherwise for the purposes of obtaining his address,” the bench said.

The apex court noted that neither the man appeared before it virtually nor his counsel was present for the hearing.

When the CBI’s counsel said the address given by the man was incorrect, the bench observed he will have to be traced.

“Ultimately, you have to start extradition,” the bench said, adding, “You will have to make some inquiry... to at least try to locate his address.”

The bench posted the matter for further hearing on October 9.

In its May 16 order, the apex court had said, “Considering his contumacious conduct, we propose to direct the contemnor to pay a fine of Rs 25 lakh and to undergo simple imprisonment for a period of six months for committing civil and criminal contempt.”

It had said in case of default in the payment of the fine amount, he will have to undergo a further sentence of simple imprisonment for two months.

The apex court had held the man guilty while hearing a contempt petition filed by a woman who had married him in 2007 and alleged that he had breached the undertaking recorded in the May 2022 order passed by the court.

The court had noted that the contempt petition filed by the woman was an outcome of an unfortunate matrimonial dispute and “as it happens in every such dispute, the child is the worst sufferer”.

It had said as a result of the “breaches” committed by the man, the woman was deprived of the custody of her 12-year-old son to which she was entitled in terms of the May 2022 order.

According to the terms of settlement recorded in that order, the child, who was studying in Class 6 at that time, shall continue to live in Ajmer and complete his education up to Class 10 and thereafter, he shall be shifted to the US where his father is residing.

It was also agreed that until the child completes his education up to Class 10, he would visit Canada and the US with his father every year from June 1 to June 30.

The bench had noted in its January order that the man came to Ajmer on June 7 last year and took his son with him to Canada, but failed to bring him back to India.

In its verdict delivered in May, the bench had noted that in terms of the undertaking given by the contemnor and the orders passed by the apex court, he was under an obligation to bring back the child to India on July 1 last year.

It had also taken note of the submissions of the contemnor’s counsel that as the child was subjected to alleged sexual abuse while he was staying with his mother in India, a forensic investigation is in progress in the US and, therefore, the minor cannot be brought back to India unless the probe is over.

#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI #Supreme Court #United States of America USA

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Indian Institute of Advanced Study complex in Shimla 'sinking', officials send SOS

2
Haryana

Nuh flare-up: Rumour by imam triggered clashes at Nalhar: SIT probe

3
Punjab

Sikh man charged with stabbing 2 people at community event in London's Southall

4
Himachal

Shimla woman swallows packet of 'chitta' when confronted by police; doctors take it out from her stomach through endoscopy

5
Haryana

4 unauthorised colonies razed in Gurugram villages

6
Himachal

National Green Tribunal had flagged Shimla's vulnerability

7
Haryana

241 judges' posts remain vacant in Haryana following differences between state govt and high court

8
Punjab

‘Pathis’ protest against SGPC

9
Nation

Mumbai most expensive city to live in India, guess which one is most affordable

10
Punjab

Monsoon fury: 44K in 130 Punjab villages hit by flood, 9,000 shifted, Gurdaspur bears brunt

Don't Miss

View All
‘Gods must be angry’: Spine-chilling videos show house with people inside washed away; rail track, car hang precariously in air
Trending

'Gods must be angry': Spine-chilling videos show houses, people being washed away in Himachal Pradesh; rail track, car hang precariously in air

State award for 8-year-old
Punjab

State award for 8-year-old Ropar girl Saanvi Sood

Back to school after two months via boat
Punjab

Jalandhar: Back to school after two months via boat

Sukhbir Badal shares heart-warming video of Sikh soldier being welcomed by family
Trending

Watch heart-warming video of how a Sikh family spreads red carpet to welcome its soldier son

Another landslide in Shimla, 4-5 houses collapse in Krishna Nagar area
Himachal

Horrific Shimla video: Several houses collapse in fresh landslide; 2 bodies found, rescue operation under way

Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India’s win
Amritsar

Pride of Punjab: Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India's win in hockey

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees
Nation

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi
Nation

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi

Top News

ISRO releases images of Moon captured by Chandrayaan-3's Lander

ISRO releases images of Moon captured by Chandrayaan-3's Lander

The Lander Module will be lowered to an orbit for soft landi...

38 more villages in Punjab’s Gurdaspur affected by flood; 30,000 people displaced

38 more villages in Punjab’s Gurdaspur affected by flood; 30,000 people displaced

There has been a total crop loss in 90 villages

283 Muslims, 71 Hindus affected by demolition drive in Nuh: Haryana govt in High Court

283 Muslims, 71 Hindus affected by demolition drive in Nuh: Haryana govt in High Court

Haryana justifies numbers by claiming Nuh is essentially a M...

Shimla girl swallows packet of ‘chitta’; police engage doctors who take it out from her stomach through endoscopy

Shimla woman swallows packet of 'chitta' when confronted by police; doctors take it out from her stomach through endoscopy

As police stop them, the woman takes out the small plastic p...

Desperate measure: Kota admin orders ‘anti-suicide device’ on ceiling fans to stop student suicides

Desperate measures: Kota admin orders 'anti-suicide device' on ceiling fans to stop student suicides

Twenty students preparing for competitive exams in Kota have...


Cities

View All

Civic body to conduct GIS survey of properties, infra to enhance revenue

Civic body to conduct GIS survey of properties, infra to enhance revenue

Despite tall claims of MC, dengue, chikungunya cases continue to rise

Monsoon fury: 52 villages inundated in Gurdaspur district

E-challaning for violation of traffic rules yet to see the light of day

Monsoon fury: 44K in 130 Punjab villages hit by flood, 9,000 shifted, Gurdaspur bears brunt

GMCH admissions: After anomaly, re-counselling announced for MD/MS seats

GMCH admissions: After anomaly, re-counselling announced for MD/MS seats

Ads: 191 toilet units up for grabs in Chandigarh

'Bandi Singhs' case: High Court gives govt, morcha last chance to end issue

Clouds over Chandigarh's rooftop solar plant scheme

Improve infra, cut vehicular movement inside Panjab University campus: NAAC

Kejriwal questions PM’s silence on Manipur

Kejriwal questions PM’s silence on Manipur

Honour killing in Gurugram: Married woman strangled to death by parents, brother

Shraddha Walkar murder: Father denies beating his wife, says not aware of daughter consuming LSD

Alliance or no alliance, Congress will strengthen itself in all 7 seats in Delhi: Sandeep Dikshit

SC adjourns hearing on Umar Khalid’s plea seeking bail in UAPA case

Punjab floods: Over 12 families go homeless in Baupur Mand area of Sultanpur Lodhi

Punjab floods: Over 12 families go homeless in Baupur Mand area of Sultanpur Lodhi

Floods wash away veggie growers’ dreams

K’thala DC inspects rescue, relief works

Beas in spate, ravages villages in Bholath, Begowal, Sultanpur Lodhi, Baupur belt in Kapurthala district

Villagers in Punjab's Mukerian come to each other's rescue in times of distress

Newly opened RUB remains shut at night for pending work, people hit

Newly opened RUB remains shut at night for pending work, people hit

Paying 2-4 times market value to farmers for land: Gadkari

5 of interstate weapon supply gang held

14 attack realtor with iron rods

Ward Watch: Ash from dyeing units, sewage overflow, traffic jams trouble residents

Students protest ‘faulty’ semester paper checking

Students protest ‘faulty’ semester paper checking

In a first, deaf and mute get due attention at I-Day event

Delayed salaries, pension irk staff

Restore smart ration cards of 5,000 families: BJP

Locomotive Works celebrates I-Day