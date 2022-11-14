Supreme Court asks Centre to file affidavit by December 12 on pleas challenging validity of Places of Worship Act

New Delhi, November 14
The Supreme Court on Monday granted time till December 12 to the Centre to file a comprehensive affidavit to petitions challenging the validity of certain provisions of a 1991 law, which prohibit filing of a lawsuit to reclaim a place of worship or seek a change in its character from what prevailed on August 15, 1947.
A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice JB Pardiwala took note of the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, that the reply could not be filed and the matter could be taken up later.
“I need to consult the government for filing a detailed counter. If some time can be given,” the law officer said.
The bench adjourned the hearing on the petitions after taking note of the submissions that due deliberations with government authorities were needed and asked the Centre to file a “comprehensive” one by December 12.
The bench asked the Centre to share its response with the parties concerned and decided to hear the pleas in the first week of January 2023.
