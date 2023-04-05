 Supreme Court asks states, UTs to implement Centre’s guidelines on ‘unnecessary’ hysterectomies : The Tribune India

Supreme Court asks states, UTs to implement Centre’s guidelines on ‘unnecessary’ hysterectomies

The bench asked the Centre to consider the suggestion of the PIL petitioner who said for a woman below 40 years of age such a surgery should be conducted after a review by two doctors

Supreme Court asks states, UTs to implement Centre’s guidelines on ‘unnecessary’ hysterectomies

Photo for representational purpose only.



PTI

New Delhi, April 5

The Supreme Court Wednesday directed all states and union territories to implement in three months the guidelines formulated by the Centre to check “unnecessary hysterectomies”, a surgical procedure to remove the uterus, of poor women just for raking in high insurance fees from governments under various health insurance schemes.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice J B Pardiwala disposed of a PIL on the issue after taking note of the submissions of Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, that comprehensive guidelines to regulate “unnecessary hysterectomies” have been framed.

The law officer said the action plan to tackle the problem included suggestions to create national, state and district-level hysterectomy monitoring committees and the inauguration of a grievance portal.

“Since sufficient steps have now been taken by the Union government in framing the guidelines ..., we see no reason to keep the petition alive. The Union government will now take necessary steps in accordance with the guidelines,” the bench said.

“The guidelines adopted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare are mentioned in the status report. The Ministry shall now engage with all states and UTs. We direct that all states and UTs shall adopt the same within three months,” it ordered.

The court also noted the real picture will emerge after the data will be available and permitted the Centre to take necessary policy decisions once every six months.

“We propose a strong and robust mechanism of monitoring and evaluation of the issue. There has to be reporting of the hysterectomies, causes especially for women below the age of 40 years,” the law officer said.

The data have to be monitored at district and state level and the central government has suggested constitution of committees for the same.

“A grievance portal will also be set up which will be maintained by the National Health Authority...We will also constitute the National Committee within four to six weeks,” the law officer said.

The bench asked the Centre to consider the suggestion of the PIL petitioner who said for a woman below 40 years of age such a surgery should be conducted after a review by two doctors.

“One more suggestion, we just want that other alternative treatments may be suggested first rather than suggesting hysterectomy,” the PIL petitioner said.

The guidelines of the central government on prevention of unnecessary hysterectomies have been forwarded to all states and union territories with an advisory to strictly comply with them.

“In developed countries Hysterectomy is typically conducted amongst pre-menopausal women above the age of 45 years. In India, community based studies have consistently found rising hysterectomy rates amongst young women, ranging from 28 to 36 years of age,” the Centre said.

Further, evidence indicates higher risk amongst poor, less educated women in rural areas, it said, adding that field based studies have also indicated that unnecessary hysterectomies are performed in cases where medical or non-invasive treatment would have been sufficient.

“The Guidelines note that reporting hysterectomies, cases conducted for less than 40 years of age and cause of hysterectomy need to be incorporated in the existing screening checklist. To this end, the Guidelines propose setting up of Hysterectomy Monitoring Committees at District, State and National levels,” the government said.

It said the district level committee must be set up in every district under the chairmanship of District CMO and they will issue necessary orders to both public and private sectors to submit a list of all women who underwent hysterectomy every month.

“State Committee must be set up under the Chairpersonship of State Principal Secretary with the State level Director Public Health (DPH) being the nodal officer and NCD state program officer...,” it said.

Earlier, the top court had sought the Centre’s response to the PIL alleging that doctors in Bihar, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh have been performing “unnecessary hysterectomies”.

The PIL was filed by Narendra Gupta, a medical practitioner.

Hysterectomy is a surgical procedure to remove the uterus after which a woman can neither conceive nor can have menstrual periods regardless of her age.

The PIL, based on media reports and researched facts, had alleged a “widespread pattern of doctors performing medically unnecessary hysterectomies to reap high insurance fees from the government” in states such as Bihar, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

It had sought compensation for the victim women and meaningful policy changes to deal with the problem.

The women, aided by heavily-subsidised state-funded health insurance schemes, usually go to private hospitals for medical care for symptoms such as “abdominal pain and general weakness” and doctors resort to “unnecessary hysterectomy operations after cursory, or in some cases, no medical examinations”, the petition had alleged.

The petition had sought directions to the state governments “to implement monitoring, inspection and accountability mechanisms for the private healthcare industry” which is empanelled to serve the poor covered under the government’s health insurance schemes.

#Supreme Court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

On the run, Amritpal Singh, Papalpreet 'stayed' at Hoshiarpur gurdwara

2
Patiala

Outsider attacks students at Patiala's Thapar institute; girl among two injured

3
Diaspora

Indian-origin ex-bureaucrat gets 10 year jail for stealing $47.4 million from Ontario govt

4
Chandigarh

ITBP commandant directed to pay Rs 5L in damages to SI

5
Punjab

Punjab CM vows action against drug cartels after HC hands over SIT reports

6
Trending

Woman's ex-lover gifts home theatre fitted with bomb at her wedding; explosion kills groom, brother

7
Punjab

SGPC to send team of lawyers to Dibrugarh to meet Sikhs arrested under NSA

8
Himachal Ceiling on Land Holdings Act, 1972

Himachal amends archaic law, allows daughters to hold land

9
Haryana

Fear for safety after calling out London School of Economics, says Gurugram lad

10
Amritsar

3 of family die as fire breaks out in Amritsar house

Don't Miss

View All
4,435 fresh covid cases in India, highest single-day rise in 163 days
Nation

4,435 fresh Covid cases in India, highest single-day rise in 163 days

Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day
Diaspora

Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day

First in India: This Jaipur school becomes fully digitised by going bagless
Schools

First in India: This Jaipur school becomes fully digitised by going bagless

Video: Sidhu Moosewala was an institution, his genius is eternal, says Navjot Sidhu; hints at conspiracy behind murder
Pollywood

Video: Sidhu Moosewala was an institution, his genius is eternal, says Navjot Sidhu; hints at political conspiracy behind murder

Angry Dhoni warns bowlers to bowl fewer no-balls, wides or else play under new captain
Sports

Angry Dhoni warns bowlers to bowl fewer no-balls, wides or else play under new captain

Heavy snowfall in Dhauladhars, Kangra region in grip of cold wave
Himachal

Heavy snowfall in Dhauladhars, Kangra region in grip of cold wave

‘SBI server not responding’: Users flood Twitter with complaints, memes
Trending

SBI's online banking services impacted for 'few hours' due to technical glitch; users flood Twitter with complaints, memes

Mother reunites with ‘miracle baby’ in Turkey nearly two months after earthquake
World

Mother reunites with ‘miracle baby’ in Turkey nearly two months after earthquake

Top News

Hanuman Jayanti: Home Ministry asks states, UTs to ensure law and order, deploys central forces in Bengal

Hanuman Jayanti: Home Ministry asks states, UTs to ensure law and order, deploys central forces in Bengal

Clashes and instances of fire-bombing were reported from Hoo...

SC refuses to entertain 14 political parties’ petition against ‘misuse’ of CBI, ED against political rivals

SC refuses to entertain 14 Opposition parties’ petition against ‘misuse’ of CBI, ED against political rivals

The top court says politicians don’t enjoy any special immun...

Rahul the reason I am not in Congress; you’ve to be spineless to be in today’s Congress: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Rahul the reason I am not in Congress; you've to be spineless to be in today's Congress: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Says UPA 2 cabinet should have stuck to the 2013 ordinance w...

Delhi records 509 fresh Covid cases, positivity rate crosses 25% mark

Delhi records 509 fresh Covid cases, positivity rate crosses 25% mark

No new fatalities reported

NCERT drops texts on Mahatma Gandhi, Hindu-Muslim unity, RSS ban from class 12 textbook

NCERT drops texts on Mahatma Gandhi, Hindu-Muslim unity, RSS ban from class 12 textbook

Citing ‘overlapping’ and ‘irrelevant’ as reasons, NCERT drop...


Cities

View All

3 of family die in fire in Amritsar

3 of family die as fire breaks out in Amritsar house

BSF seizes over 11 kg of narcotics along International Border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts

Farmers demand increase in compensation for crop loss

Union Minister Meghwal visits city, interacts with party workers

Ensure checking of private vehicles’ entry, removal of black spots on dedicated road

Dog sterilisation drive kicks off under city residents’ gaze

Dog sterilisation drive kicks off under Chandigarh residents' gaze

Woman killed, three hurt as auto, SUV collide in Mohali

On court order, Haryana ex-MLA’s kids among 3 booked for assault in Chandigarh

Ensure enough manpower, panel tells Chandigarh Power Dept

Protesters back on Sector 52-53 road, motorists bear brunt

Delhi records 509 fresh Covid cases, positivity rate crosses 25% mark

Delhi records 509 fresh Covid cases, positivity rate crosses 25% mark

New evidence against Manish Sisodia in excise scam case: ED claims in court

Delhi's wanted gangster Deepak Boxer brought to India from Mexico

Man arrested in Delhi for ‘insulting’ saffron flags

Medical checkup of rape victims mustn't be delayed: Delhi Commission for Women to govt

Ex-Cong MLA Sushil Rinku joins AAP ahead of Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll

Ex-Cong MLA Sushil Rinku joins AAP ahead of Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll

Jalandhar: Forced to buy books from select shops, allege parents

Elderly man duped of Rs 4 lakh by imposter posing as bank staff in Jalandhar

Deadlock in Parliament: Balbir Singh Seechewal writes to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar

Construction of indoor stadium hangs fire

Two nabbed for assaulting cyclist in Ludhiana, snatching mobile

Two nabbed for assaulting cyclist in Ludhiana, snatching mobile

Kingpin of gang nabbed with four guns in Ludhiana, seven magazines

Ludhiana Civic body fails to remove open garbage dump in Shivpuri

EPFO recovers Rs 31.31 crore from defaulter establishments in Ludhiana

Covid claims another life, 11 test +ve in Ludhiana district

Outsider attacks students at Patiala’s Thapar institute; girl among two injured

Outsider attacks students at Patiala's Thapar institute; girl among two injured

Punjab people can now seek free yoga teachers from state govt; Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal launch 'CM di Yogshala' programme

Congress 'padyatra' in Patiala, Navjot Singh Sidhu 'missing'

Year on since Punjab Govt order, specialist doctors still on deputation

‘Affordable fee’ behind Punjabi varsity’s poor financial health, says VC