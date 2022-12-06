Supreme Court bins plea to declare godman as 'Paramatma'

New Delhi, December 5
The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a PIL seeking to declare late religious figure Sri Sri Thakur Anukul Chandra as “Paramatma”.
A Bench led by Justice MR Shah imposed a cost of Rs 1 lakh on petitioner Upendra Nath Dalai for wasting judicial time by filing a “publicity interest litigation”.
Dalai wanted the top court to declare Chandra — a prominent religious figure born on September 14, 1888, in Pabna which now falls in Bangladesh — a ‘Paramatma’.
“We are not here to listen to your lecture. Is this a public interest litigation? How is it possible? Everybody's free to follow his or her religion. How can we ask people to follow a particular religion? If you want you can consider him as ‘Paramatma’ (supreme being). Why enforce it on others?” the Bench asked the petitioner. “India is a secular country and the petitioner cannot be permitted to pray that the citizens of India may accept Sri Sri Thakur Anukul Chandra as ‘Paramatma’. This is not a genuine public interest litigation at all and it seems to be publicity interest litigation which deserves to be dismissed with costs,” the Bench said, imposing a cost of Rs 1 lakh on him.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Exit polls predict big BJP victory in Guj, give it edge in HP
Likely to better its record 2002 tally in PM’s home state | ...