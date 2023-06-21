Supreme Court bins pleas challenging HC order on CAPF deployment for WB polls

PTI

New Delhi, June 20

Holding elections cannot be a “licence for violence”, the Supreme Court (SC) said on Tuesday as it dismissed the petitions of the West Bengal Government and the State Election Commission (SEC) challenging the Calcutta High Court (HC) order directing the state poll panel to deploy central forces across West Bengal for the July 8 panchayat elections.

The apex court observed the tenor of the high court order was to ensure free and fair election in the state.

West Bengal invariably turns into a cauldron of political violence during elections, and over 20 persons were killed and scores others injured in the last panchayat polls in 2018.

Several persons have been reported killed in clashes in the run-up to the July 8 polls, including some on June 15, the last day for filing nominations, prompting the Calcutta High Court to order deployment of central forces across the state.

Polling will be held in over 61,000 booths, many in sensitive areas.

In a setback to the state’s TMC government, a Vacation Bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Manoj Misra rejected the two petitions, observing “holding election cannot be a licence for violence. Elections cannot be accompanied by violence”. “The fact remains that the tenor of the order of the high court is ultimately to ensure that there is free and fair election conducted in the entire state of est Bengal since the state is conducting the said elections for the local bodies on a single date and having regard to the number of seats which are going to the polls…,” the Bench said.

It said the order of the high court did not call for any interference, and the top court was not inclined to interfere with any other directions issued by the high court with regard to holding elections to the three-tier panchayati raj institutions.

The Bench said West Bengal was one of those states where democratic set up exists even at the lowest level and it was at the grassroots level that the elections were taking place.

“But, at the same time, elections cannot be accompanied by violence. If persons are not able to go and file their nominations or those who have filed their nominations are ultimately finished off, or there are group clashes, where is free and fair election?” it said.

The counsel for the state government said “sometimes facts and figures are different from the impressions”.