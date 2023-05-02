Supreme Court can dissolve marriage over its ‘irretrievable breakdown’

Tribune News Service

Noting that even two perfectly gentle and pleasant individuals having incompatible and clashing personalities can have a miserable and morose married life, the Supreme Court on Monday ruled that it had powers to dissolve such a failed marriage on the ground of “irretrievable breakdown of marriage” even if one of the parties contested it.

The judgment is significant as “irretrievable breakdown” of marriage is not a ground to seek divorce under the Hindu Marriage Act.

When the marriage is irretrievably broken down and dead, “we would not read the provisions of the Hindu Marriage Act, their underlying intent, and any fundamental specific issue of public policy, as barring this court from dissolving a broken and shattered marriage in exercise of the constitutional power under Article 142(1) of the Constitution of India,” a five-judge Constitution Bench led by Justice SK Kaul said.

“Fault theory can be diluted by this court to do ‘complete justice’ in a particular case, without breaching the self-imposed restraint applicable when this court exercises power under Article 142(1),” said the Bench which also included Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Justice AS Oka, Justice Vikram Nath and Justice JK Maheshwari. Writing the judgment for the Bench, Justice Khanna said: “We hold that the power to do ‘complete justice’ is not fettered by the doctrine of fault and blame, applicable to petitions for divorce under Section 13(1)(i-a) of the Hindu Marriage Act.”

The matter was sent to a Constitution Bench in view of conflicting verdicts by Division Benches of the court.

The Bench said the top court can dispense with the six-month statutory period for divorce by mutual consent. “Section 13-B of the Hindu Marriage Act does not impose any fetters on the powers of this court to grant a decree of divorce by mutual consent on a joint application, when the substantive conditions of the Section are fulfilled and the court, after referring to the factors mentioned above, is convinced and of the opinion that the decree of divorce should be granted.”

The Bench, however, made it clear that contesting parties cannot directly move the top court or high courts to seek dissolution of marriage on the ground of irretrievable breakdown by filing a writ petition under Article 32 or Article 226 of the Constitution.

It clarified that “grant of divorce on the ground of irretrievable breakdown of marriage by this court is not a matter of right, but a discretion which is to be exercised with great care and caution, keeping in mind several factors ensuring that “complete justice” is done to both parties.

“It is obvious that this court should be fully convinced and satisfied that the marriage is totally unworkable, emotionally dead and beyond salvation and, therefore, dissolution of marriage is the right solution and the only way forward. That the marriage has irretrievably broken down is to be factually determined and firmly established,” the top court noted.

“For this, several factors are to be considered such as the period of time the parties had cohabited after marriage; when the parties had last cohabited; the nature of allegations made by the parties against each other and their family members; the orders passed in the legal proceedings from time to time, cumulative impact on the personal relationship; whether, and how many attempts were made to settle the disputes by intervention of the court or through mediation, and when the last attempt was made, etc,” the Bench said.

