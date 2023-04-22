Supreme Court cancels April 24 Constitution Bench hearing on same sex marriage

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 22

The Supreme Court’s Constitution Bench hearing scheduled on April 24 on petitions seeking legal recognition for same sex marriage has been cancelled due to unavailability of two judges.

“It is hereby notified for the information of all concerned that on account of indisposition, Hon’ble Mr. Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Hon’ble Mr. Justice S. Ravindra Bhat will not be able to hold the court on 24.04.2023 (Monday). Therefore, the Constitution bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justices S K Kaul, S R Bhat, Hima Kohli and P S Narasimha will not sit on April 24 and constitution bench matter listed before this bench shall not be taken up for hearing on Monday,” the top court said in a communication issued last night.

CJI DY Chandrachud had on Friday indicated that the Constitution Bench headed by him would commence court proceedings an hour before the scheduled time on April 24. “We will sit a little early so that we can take up some urgent matters. The Constitution bench has to sit at 10.30 (am). So we will likely sit at 9.30 am for other matters,” CJI Chandrachud had said.

A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by the CJI and also comprising Justice SK Kaul, Justice SR Bhat, Hima Kohli and Justice PS Narasimha will resume hearing pleas seeking legalisation of same-sex marriage on Tuesday.

#Justice DY Chandrachud #Supreme Court