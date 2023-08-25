Supreme Court cancels bail of Rajasthan MLA's son in rape case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 24

Noting that he could influence the witnesses, the Supreme Court has cancelled the bail of Deepak Meena, son of Rajasthan Congress MLA Johari Lal Meena, and two other men accused of gang-raping a 15-year-old girl in February 2021.

Setting aside the Rajasthan High Court’s April 6 order, a Bench directed the accused to surrender before a court in two weeks. The Bench, however, gave them liberty to seek bail after recording of evidence of the remaining witnesses was completed.

“The fact that accused Deepak is the son of sitting MLA would disclose the domineering influence he would wield not only in delaying the proceedings but also in pressurizing the witnesses to either resile from their statement given during the course of investigation...” the Bench said.

