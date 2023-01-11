Supreme Court Collegium recommends 7 judicial officers as High Court judges

New Delhi, January 10
The Supreme Court Collegium on Tuesday recommended the names of seven judicial officers and a lawyer for appointment as judges of various high courts and reiterated another lawyer’s name for elevation.
The decision was taken at a Collegium meeting chaired by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, the top court said.
The judicial officers recommended to be elevated as HC judges were Aribam Guneshwar Sharma and Golmei Gaiphulshillu Kabui (Manipur HC); P Venkata Jyothirmai and V Gopalakrishna Rao (Andhra Pradesh HC); Ramachandra Dattatray Huddar and Venkatesh Naik Thavaryanaik (Karnataka HC); and Mridul Kumar Kalita (Gauhati HC).
The Collegium approved the proposal for elevating advocate Neela Kedar Gokhale as a judge in the Bombay HC.
