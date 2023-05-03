Supreme Court Collegium recommends names of 3 lawyers for appointment as Bombay High Court judges

PTI

New Delhi, May 3

The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud has recommended the names of three advocates for appointment as judges of the Bombay High Court.

The collegium, which also comprises Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and K M Joseph, on Tuesday proposed the names of lawyers Shailesh Pramod Brahme, Firdosh Phiroze Pooniwalla and Jitendra Shantilal Jain for appointment.

On September 26, 2022, the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court made the recommendations in consultation with his two senior-most colleagues and the file was forwarded by the Department of Justice to the Supreme Court on April 26, 2023, the collegium said.

"The chief ministers and governors of the states of Maharashtra and Goa have concurred with the recommendation.

"In terms of the memorandum of procedure, with a view to ascertaining the fitness and suitability of the candidates for elevation to the high court, judges of the Supreme Court conversant with the affairs of the High Court of Bombay were consulted," it said.

The collegium said it has scrutinised and evaluated the material placed on record for the purpose of assessing the merit and suitability of the candidates for elevation to the high court.