Supreme Court Collegium recommends new Chief Justices for five HCs

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 9

The Supreme Court Collegium on Thursday recommended five high court judges as chief justices of the high courts of Allahabad, Calcutta, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Manipur.

Headed by CJI DY Chandrachud, the three-member collegium took the decision in a meeting held on this evening, the top court announced.

The current chief justices of Allahabad and Gujarat high courts, Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Aravind Kumar have already been recommended for elevation to the top court while chief justices of Calcutta and Chhattisgarh high courts are due to retire soon.

The office of the Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court is vacant since the elevation of Justice PV Sanjay Kumar to the top court earlier this month.

With respect to Gujarat High Court, the Collegium recommended to the Centre that Justice Sonia Gokani is due to retire on February 25, 2023 and so her recommendation should be processed on a priority basis. Drawn from the judicial service, she will be the only woman CJ at present, if appointed.

It means, Justice Aravind Kumar will have to be elevated as a Judge of the Supreme Court before her appointment as the Chief Justice could be notified.

Justice Pritinker Diwaker of the Allahabad HC has been recommended for appointment as CJ of the Allahabad HC on the elevation of Justice Rajesh Bindal to the Supreme Court. His parent HC is Chhattisgarh.

Justice T S Sivagnanam the senior-most judge of the Calcutta HC has been recommended for appointment as CJ, Calcutta HC on retirement of Justice Prakash Shrivastava on March 30, 2023.

Justice Ramesh Sinha of the Allahabad HC as CJ, Chhattisgarh HC on retirement of Justice Arup Kumar Goswami on March 10.

Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, the senior-most judge of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has been recommended for appointment as Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court.

The Supreme Court Collegium had on February 7 recommended the appointment of chief justices of the high courts of Himachal Pradesh, Patna, Gauhati and Tripura.