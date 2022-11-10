Supreme Court defers hearing on DeMo pleas to November 24

New Delhi, November 9

The Supreme Court on Wednesday deferred to November 24 the hearing on petitions challenging the Centre’s November 2016 decision to demonetise currency notes of denomination of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 after the Centre sought time to file its response.

“Normally, a Constitution Bench never adjourns like this. We never rise like this once we have started. It is very embarrassing for this court,” a five-judge Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer said after Attorney General R Venkataramani sought time to file a comprehensive affidavit in the matter.

Venkataramani apologised to the Bench for not being able to prepare the comprehensive affidavit and sought a week for filing the Centre’s response.

“We could not get the affidavit ready. We require about a week’s time. The affidavit will be useful for all of us to proceed in some structured way. Otherwise, the course of action may be unnavigated. I will present it by Wednesday or Thursday…I am deeply sorry,” the Attorney General submitted.

Pointing out that four-week time was granted to the Centre for filing its response, Justice Nazeer said, “The time that you have been granted can’t be said to be insufficient time.”

Senior advocates Shyam Divan and P Chidambaram, representing petitioner Vivek Narayan Sharma and others, said it was highly unusual and embarrassing to ask a Constitution Bench to adjourn a matter. — TNS

‘Considering Navlakha’s plea’

The SC on Wednesday said it was considering allowing activist Gautam Navlakha’s plea seeking to be transferred from the Taloja jail to “house custody” in the Elgar Parishad case.

#demonetisation #supreme court