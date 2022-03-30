Supreme Court asks UP govt to clearly spell out stand on cancellation of bail given to Ashish Mishra

A Bench led by CJI NV Ramana notes that a judge-monitored SIT has recommended filing an appeal against bail given to Mishra

Ashish Mishra. File photo

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, March 30

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to clearly spell out its stand by Monday on challenging the bail granted to Lakhimpur Kheri violence case prime accused Ashish Mishra by the Allahabad High Court.

During hearing on a petition filed by victims' families challenging the February 10 order of the high court giving bail to Ashish Mishra, a three-judge Bench led by CJI NV Ramana noted that the court-appointed and judge-monitored SIT has recommended filing an appeal against the grant of bail to the prime accused.

Two reports of Justice Rakesh Kumar Jain (retd) monitoring SIT probe into Lakhimpur Kheri violent incidents had written to the state to file an appeal in the top court seeking cancellation of the bail given to Ashish Mishra.

The Bench asked senior counsel Mahesh Jethmalani to respond to the two reports of the monitoring judge recommending steps to get Mishra's bail cancelled and posted the matter for April 4.

On behalf of the petitioners, senior counsel Dushyant Dave said Ashish Mishra in his affidavit relied on documents to show he was not present at the scene of crime on October 3 last year. "The state terms these documents as doctored," he said requesting the top court to take a serious view of this.

Four farmers were mowed down by an SUV in Lakhimpur Kheri when those against farm laws were holding a demonstration against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit on October 3, 2021. Two BJP workers and a driver were beaten to death allegedly by angry protesters. A local journalist was also killed in the violence. The Allahabad High Court had granted bail to Ashish Mishra on February 10.

Asserting that it had “vehemently opposed” Lakhimpur Kheri violence case prime accused Ashish Mishra’s bail plea before the Allahabad High Court, the Uttar Pradesh government had on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that a decision to challenge the bail order was under consideration.

In an affidavit filed in response to a petition by family members of killed farmers, the Uttar Pradesh government asserted that it had vehemently opposed Ashish Mishra’s bail application before the high court. “Furthermore, the Impugned Order being of February 10, 2022, the limitation period against the same is still running, and the decision to file SLP against the same is pending consideration before the relevant authorities,” it said, adding that any averments to the contrary in the petition were “completely false” and deserved to be rejected.

Regarding a prime witness in the case having been allegedly attacked, the affidavit said the March 10 incident related throwing of gulal (dry colours of Holi) on him and altercation between witness Diljot Singh and the attacker has been sought to be “conflated and connected” with the case of farmers deaths even as it admitted that the miscreants hit him with a belt and others kicked and punched him. It said the incident had no connection with Ashish Mishra and even the FIR didn’t mention his presence.

As ordered by the top court, the families of all the victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case and all the witnesses, whose Section 164 statements had been recorded were receiving continuous security under the Witness Protection Scheme of 2018, the affidavit stated.

“Each witness has one armed police gunner. The families of the victims have one armed gunner each, along with permanent security guard and continuous monitoring through installed CCTV cameras, as well as barrier duty at their residence. A total of 98 people have been provided security, of which 79 are from Kheri district, 17 from outlying districts and two from the State of Uttarakhand,” it said.

The family members of the farmers killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence had on February 21 moved the Supreme Court challenging the February 10 order of the Allahabad High Court enlarging Ashish Mishra on bail, terming it "an improper and arbitrary exercise of the discretion" by the high court.

They said they filed the petition against the high court's order "as the State of Uttar Pradesh where the political party of the accused and his father is in power has failed to file appeal against the impugned order".

The top court had on November 17 last year appointed Punjab and Haryana High Court’s retired judge Rakesh Kumar Jain to monitor the probe into the case “to assure full and complete justice to the victims of crime” and “to ensure transparency, fairness and absolute impartiality in the outcome of the investigation…which is to be conducted in a time-bound manner”.

It had reconstituted the UP government-appointed SIT by adding three senior IPS officers SB Shiradkar, Padmaja Chauhan and Preetinder Singh.

