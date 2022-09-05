Supreme Court dismisses PIL disputing govt claim on India-China border

New Delhi, September 5
The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a PIL seeking directions to the Centre to put out information on alleged loss of territory during skirmishes at the India-China border, saying “These are not matters for the court.”
“These border skirmishes, invasions, etc., are all within the policy domain and nothing to do with Article 32. These are all acts of State. Thank you… Dismissed,” A Bench led by Chief Justice of India UU Lalit told petitioner Abhijeet Saraf.
The petitioner sought to highlight the losses suffered by India at the border and disputed the Centre’s claims on the issue.
“After the Galwan valley incident, the Centre says there is no Chinese invasion but it’s incorrect,” the petitioner alleged.
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju welcomed the top court’s decision. “Supreme Court is absolutely correct. These matters should not be brought to the apex court. Govt has to handle such matters and citizens should trust the Indian Army about the sensitive ground realities,” Rijiju – an MP from Arunachal Pradesh—tweeted.
