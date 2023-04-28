Supreme Court dismisses PIL seeking restoration of rail fare concessions to senior citizens

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 28

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking restoration of train fare concessions offered to senior citizens by the Railways before the Covid-19 pandemic, saying it’s a policy matter.

“It would not be appropriate for this court to issue a writ of mandamus in a petition under Article 32 of the Constitution. It is for the government to take a call on the issue keeping in mind the needs of the senior citizens and the fiscal repercussions,” a Bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said, dismissing the petition filed by MK Balakrishnan for restoration of the concessions.

Earlier, the Railways used to offer a 40 per cent discount in fares to males aged 60 years or more and 50 per cent to females over the age of 58 years.

Balakrishnan contended that the State has an obligation to grant concessions to the elderly but the Bench was not convinced.

The Centre had in 2020 discontinued the concessions granted to senior citizens to discourage the movement of people to arrest the spread of Covid-19.

A parliamentary standing committee recently recommended resumption of the concessions that was granted to senior citizens before the onset of the pandemic.

#Supreme Court