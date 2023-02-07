Supreme Court dismisses plea by journalist Rana Ayyub challenging summons by Ghaziabad court in money-laundering case

New Delhi, February 7
The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea by journalist Rana Ayyub challenging summons by the Ghaziabad special court in a money-laundering case.
A bench of Justices V Ramasubramanian and JB Pardiwala allowed Ayyub to raise the issue of jurisdiction before the trial court, saying it is a question of evidence.
On January 31, the top court had reserved its verdict on the plea by Ayyub challenging the summons.
On January 25, the top court had asked a special court in Ghaziabad to adjourn the proceedings in the money-laundering case against Ayyub scheduled for hearing on January 27 to a date after January 31.
In her writ petition, Ayyub has sought quashing of the proceedings initiated by the ED in Ghaziabad citing lack of jurisdiction as the alleged offence of money-laundering occurred in Mumbai.
