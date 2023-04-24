 Supreme Court expresses concern over 1,003 vacancies in super-specialty courses : The Tribune India

Supreme Court expresses concern over 1,003 vacancies in super-specialty courses

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 23

As more than 1,000 seats in super-specialty medical courses remain vacant, the Supreme Court (SC) has expressed concern over such a large number of seats going to “waste” even as India faces shortage of specialist doctors.

“The present petition depicts a very sorry picture that 1,003 precious super-specialty seats are going to waste. On the one hand, we find that there is always a shortage of super-specialty doctors and on the other, these precious seats remain vacant,” a Bench led by Justice BR Gavai said earlier this month. The top court requested Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati to impress upon the authorities concerned to find a solution for the problem.

The ASG told the Bench “that the Union of India proposes to appoint a committee under the chairmanship of the Director General of Health Services, consisting of all stakeholders, including representatives of states and the private medical colleges, so that a solution could be found”. In view of the fact that the admission process for the next academic session will start in July, the Bench requested the ASG to impress upon the proposed committee to come up with a solution prior to the commencement of the session. The court asked the Centre to file its status report in this regard before July 4, the next date of hearing. The dispute arose after two students admitted to the Doctorate of National Board (DrNB) course in the department of nephrology at Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai, resigned on January 20 and the two seats were not included in the mop-up round conducted between February 12 and 16.

In the peculiar fact and circumstances of the case and without being treated as a precedent, the Bench directed the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) to recommend two students to the petitioner from the department of nephrology from the waiting list, as per the merit.

The petitioner institution contended before the top court that services of students were required as doctors, too, in the department of nephrology and shortage was also likely to affect the smooth functioning of the institution.

However, the ASG contended that the institution in question could not be allowed to take advantage of the situation as there were directions that students could not quit their seats. Despite these direction, the petitioner-institution permitted the students to resign, the ASG said.

