Supreme Court expresses concern over fake relief claims

New Delhi, March 14
Expressing concern over fake Covid death certificates issued by some doctors for ex gratia compensation, the Supreme Court on Monday hinted that it might order a probe into it.
“We never imagined that this can be misused also. This is a very pious work and we thought that our morality has not gone so down that in this also there will be some fake claims… And if some officials are involved… It makes it even worse. It’s a very serious thing,” a Bench led by Justice MR Shah said, adding it might order a probe by the Accountant General’s Office.
The Bench clarified that ex gratia payment of Rs 50,000 ordered by it has to be paid for each Covid death and not to each child of the affected family. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Covid-hit tourism shed 2.15 cr jobs
Govt says working on promotion of domestic tourism | Vax dri...
Covid vaccine drive to cover 12 to 14-yr-olds from tomorrow
Comorbidity clause removed for booster doses for 60-plus