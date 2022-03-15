Supreme Court expresses concern over fake relief claims

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 14

Expressing concern over fake Covid death certificates issued by some doctors for ex gratia compensation, the Supreme Court on Monday hinted that it might order a probe into it.

“We never imagined that this can be misused also. This is a very pious work and we thought that our morality has not gone so down that in this also there will be some fake claims… And if some officials are involved… It makes it even worse. It’s a very serious thing,” a Bench led by Justice MR Shah said, adding it might order a probe by the Accountant General’s Office.

The Bench clarified that ex gratia payment of Rs 50,000 ordered by it has to be paid for each Covid death and not to each child of the affected family. —