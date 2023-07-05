Supreme Court extends interim bail granted to activist Teesta Setalvad till July 19

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 5

The Supreme Court on Wednesday extended the interim bail given to activist Teesta Setalvad till July 19 in a case registered against her for allegedly maligning the Gujarat Government for its handling of the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Setalvad is accused of fabricating documents to implicate higher functionaries of the Gujarat Government headed by the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi.

A Bench led by Justice BR Gavai issued notice to Gujarat Government on her plea against the Gujarat High Court's order denying her bail and directing her to surrender immediately.

Earlier, the top court had on Saturday stayed the Gujarat High Court's order for a week.