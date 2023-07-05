New Delhi, June 5
The Supreme Court on Wednesday extended the interim bail given to activist Teesta Setalvad till July 19 in a case registered against her for allegedly maligning the Gujarat Government for its handling of the 2002 Gujarat riots.
Setalvad is accused of fabricating documents to implicate higher functionaries of the Gujarat Government headed by the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi.
A Bench led by Justice BR Gavai issued notice to Gujarat Government on her plea against the Gujarat High Court's order denying her bail and directing her to surrender immediately.
Earlier, the top court had on Saturday stayed the Gujarat High Court's order for a week.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Ajit Pawar ahead in numbers game; 35 of 53 NCP MLAs attend his meeting
His camp needs support of at least 36 MLAs to avoid disquali...
Madhya Pradesh man arrested after video of him peeing on tribal goes viral
A case has been registered against the accused under section...
Former India pacer Praveen Kumar and his son survive car crash in UP's Meerut
The mishap brings back memories of Rishabh Pant’s horrific c...
Supreme Court extends interim bail granted to activist Teesta Setalvad till July 19
Top court had on Saturday stayed Gujarat High Court's order ...
Mob sets IRB personnel's house on fire in Manipur's Thoubal district
The incident took place at Samaram on Tuesday night