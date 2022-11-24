Supreme Court forms four Special Benches

New Delhi, November 23
Four Special Benches in the Supreme Court will start hearing criminal appeals, direct and indirect tax, land acquisition and motor accident claim cases from next week, Chief Justice of India Justice DY Chandrachud said on Wednesday.
"From next week, there would be Special Benches for criminal appeals, direct and indirect tax matters, land acquisition matters and motor accidents claims tribunal matters," the CJI said at the time of mentioning cases for urgent listing.
