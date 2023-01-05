Supreme Court gives bail to wife of slain UP gangster Dubey’s aide

PTI

New Delhi, January 4

The SC today granted bail to Khushi Dubey, wife of a close aide of slain gangster Vikas Dubey, in a case related to the killing of eight policemen, who had gone to arrest him in a Kanpur village in July 2020.

An SC Bench took note of the submissions of senior lawyer Vivek Tankha that Khushi was a minor then and regular bail be granted to her as the chargesheet had also been filed in the case.

“Having regard to facts and circumstances, we are of the view that the continued custody of the petitioner at this stage would not subserve the ends of justice,” the Bench said. Khushi, however, shall have to appear at least once a week before the SHO of police station concerned and cooperate in the trial, it said.

