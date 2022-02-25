Supreme Court: Government hasn't honoured order on tribunal vacancies

Satya Prakash
New Delhi, February 24
Expressing displeasure over inordinate delay in appointments of chairpersons and members of various tribunals, the Supreme Court on Thursday said the government hasn’t honoured its verdict on the issue.
“Last time, Justice LN Rao’s Bench had passed the judgment in the matter and they (govt) had not honoured the verdict and had immediately come out with a similar Act,” a Bench led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said after senior advocate Arvind Datar mentioned the matter seeking listing of petitions seeking filling up of vacancies and challenging the validity of new Tribunal Reforms Act, 2021.
While posting the matter for hearing on March 24, the Bench said Attorney General KK Venugopal has circulated a note stating that vacancies in most of the tribunals had been filled except the National Green Tribunal, Central Administrative Tribunal and some Armed Force Tribunals (AFTs) which were pending with a selection committee led by Justice AM Khanwilkar.
