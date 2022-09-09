Supreme Court grants bail to journalist Siddique Kappan

New Delhi, September 9
The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan, arrested in October 2020 while on his way to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh where a Dalit woman had died after allegedly being gang-raped.
A bench headed by Chief Justice UU Lalit directed Kappan to remain in Delhi for the next six weeks after the release from an Uttar Pradesh prison.
The bench imposed certain conditions on him, including asking him to surrender his passport and report to the police station every Monday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 months after DSP's killing, mining mafia attacks police team in Haryana's Nuh
The miners climb on to the hills and pelt the police with st...
India declares state mourning on September 11 as mark of respect to Queen
Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday
Cyrus Mistry death: Mercedes interim report says car brakes were applied 5 seconds before crash
A team of experts from Mercedes-Benz is scheduled to visit M...
Clearly decided what to do, no confusion in my mind: Rahul Gandhi on Congress president's election
Says it is the responsibility of the entire opposition to un...
BJP fires meme as Rahul Gandhi begins day 2 of Congress's revival journey
The first test of Gandhi's mass outreach would be Gujarat, H...