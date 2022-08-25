Supreme Court issues notice to Centre on Karti Chidambaram’s plea seeking review of PMLA verdict

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, August 25

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notice to the Centre on Congress MP Karti Chidambaram’s petition seeking review of its recent verdict upholding the validity of various provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) that gave wider powers of arrest and seizure to the Enforcement Directorate.

Noting that the objective behind the PMLA was noble, a Bench of Chief Justice NV Ramana, Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice CT Ravikumar said the two aspects of the July 27 judgment -- not providing the accused with a copy of the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) and reversal of presumption of innocence – needed to be reconsidered.

“We are in full support of the prevention of black money. The country cannot afford such offences. The object is noble," it said, asking the Centre to respond to the two issues highlighted in the review petition. It extended its order granting interim protection by four weeks.

As senior counsel Kapil Sibal urged the Bench to reconsider the entire judgment, the CJI said, "My brothers are not agreeable.”

On behalf of the Centre, Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta opposed the review petition. "There has to be an error apparent on record for review. And this is not a standalone Act…it is as per India's international commitments and the constitutional scheme," Mehta submitted.

The Supreme Court had on Wednesday decided to grant an open court hearing to Karti Chidambaram’s petition seeking review of its PMLA verdict that gave wider powers of arrest and seizure to the ED.

Review petitions are generally heard “in chamber” -- and not in an open court -- by a procedure called “hearing by circulation” where advocates representing the parties are not allowed to argue. But in exceptional cases, the court allows open court hearing if convinced about its need. While Wednesday’s hearing of the review petition was “by circulation”, it was heard in an open court on Thursday.

A three-judge Bench of Justice AM Khanwilkar (since retired), Justice Maheshwari and Justice Ravikumar had on July 27 upheld the validity of several stringent provisions of the PMLA which gave wider powers to the ED and made it difficult for the accused to obtain bail. It had said supply of Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) under PMLA proceedings was not mandatory as it's an internal document that can't be equated with an FIR.

The verdict – which came on 242 petitions, including those by Anil Deshmukh, Karti Chidambaram and Mehbooba Mufti, challenging the stringent provisions of the PMLA -- was widely criticised in the media, academia and judicial circles for ignoring concerns regarding civil liberties.

The top court had said, “Supply of a copy of ECIR in every case to the person concerned is not mandatory; it is enough if ED at the time of arrest discloses the grounds of such arrest…So long as the person has been informed about grounds of his arrest that is sufficient compliance with the mandate of Article 22(1) of the Constitution (right to be informed of the grounds for such arrest, and right to consult and to be defended by a lawyer of his choice).”

However, it had left the question of the 2019 amendment to the PMLA Act having been passed as Money Bill to be decided by a larger bench of seven judges before which the question was already pending.

The Bench had also upheld the validity of "twin conditions" for bail under amended Section 45 of the PMLA -- prosecutor is given opportunity to oppose the bail plea; and that there are reasonable grounds for believing that the accused is not guilty of such offence and that he is not likely to commit any offence while on bail.

It had also held that the authorities under the 2002 Act (referred to in Section 48), are not police officers and as such “the statements recorded by the authorities under the 2002 Act are not hit by Article 20(3) (right against self-incrimination) or Article 21 of the Constitution (right to life and personal liberty).”