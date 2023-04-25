Supreme Court issues notice to NCT of Delhi on women wrestlers’ petition and posts it for Friday

New Delhi, April 25
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal on Tuesday mentioned before the Supreme Court a petition filed by women wrestlers seeking registration of an FIR against Wrestling Federation of India president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for alleged sexual harassment.
Sibal told a Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud that police are not registering an FIR on their complaint.
He said even the police personnel can be prosecuted for not registering an FIR as one of the complainants is a minor.
CJI Chandrachud discussed the issue with Justice PS Narasimha.
The apex court issued notice to NCT of Delhi on the women wrestlers' petition and posted it for hearing on Friday.
