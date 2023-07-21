Supreme Court issues notices to BJP MLA Purnesh Modi, Gujarat on Rahul Gandhi's plea

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 21

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notices to Gujarat BJP MLA Purnesh Modi and the State of Gujarat on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's petition challenging the Gujarat High Court's order refusing to stay his conviction in the 'Modi surname' criminal defamation case.

A Bench led by Justice BR Gavai asked the respondents to file their replies in 10 days and posted the matter for August 4.

#BJP #Congress #Gujarat #Rahul Gandhi #Supreme Court