 Supreme Court stays for a week Gujarat HC order asking Teesta Setalvad to surrender : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Supreme Court stays for a week Gujarat HC order asking Teesta Setalvad to surrender

Supreme Court stays for a week Gujarat HC order asking Teesta Setalvad to surrender

Social activist approached apex court for relief soon after Gujarat High Court rejected her regular bail plea

Supreme Court stays for a week Gujarat HC order asking Teesta Setalvad to surrender

Social activist Teesta Setalvad. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, July 1

The Supreme Court on Saturday stayed for a week the Gujarat High Court order asking social activist Teesta Setalvad to surrender. 

A three-judge Supreme Court bench heared late on Saturday night the plea by Teesta Setalvad seeking interim protection from arrest in a case of alleged fabrication of evidence to frame innocent people in 2002 post-Godhra riots cases.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai, A S Bopanna and Dipankar Datta took up the matter in a special sitting after a two-judge vacation bench differed on granting interim protection to Setalvad.

“After having heard this Special Leave Petition for some time, we are unable to agree while deciding the prayer for interim relief. Therefore, it will be appropriate if, under the orders of the Hon’ble the Chief Justice of India, this petition is placed before the appropriate larger Bench.

“The Registrar (Judicial) is directed to place this order immediately before the Hon’ble the Chief Justice of India,” the two-judge bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Prashant Kumar Mishra said earlier in the evening.

Setalvad approached the apex court for relief soon after the Gujarat High Court rejected her regular bail plea.

Justice Nirzar Desai directed her to surrender immediately as she is out of jail after having secured interim bail from the apex court in September last year.

The Supreme Court is closed for the summer vacation and will reopen on Monday. 

#Gujarat #supreme court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Haryana panel favours construction of stilt-plus-four floors, but with riders

2
Comment

The super-rich have taken it all away from others

3
Nation

25 passengers charred to death as bus catches fire on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra; 8 survive, driver booked

4
Punjab

Amritsar: DIG booked for ‘freeing’ drug peddler for bribe

5
Amritsar

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, actress Parineeti Chopra pay obeisance at Golden Temple in Amritsar

6
Nation

PM Modi dials Vladimir Putin, discusses Ukraine, Wagner mutiny

7
Punjab

Punjab Government to buy private thermal power plant: CM Bhagwant Mann

8
Punjab

Another hike in MBBS fee comes as shocker for students

9
Punjab

Kapurthala ex-SHO booked for ‘letting’ travel agent walk free

10
Chandigarh

Western Army Commander retires after 40 yrs of service

Don't Miss

View All
Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

Top News

Supreme Court judges differ on interim protection to Teesta Setalvad, matter to be put before CJI

Supreme Court stays for a week Gujarat HC order asking Teesta Setalvad to surrender

Social activist approached apex court for relief soon after ...

No guarantee of opposition unity as they fought each other: PM Modi; says ‘family centric’ Congress and others give false assurances

No guarantee of opposition unity as they fought each other: PM Modi; says 'family centric' Congress and others give false assurances

Reaching out to tribals in MP, where polls are due later thi...

‘No Fire In Babylon’:  ODI World Cup to be held without West Indies for first time

‘No Fire In Babylon’: ODI World Cup to be held without West Indies for first time

Clive Lloyd’s team had won the first two editions in 1975 an...

25 bus passengers charred to death after vehicle catches fire on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra

25 passengers charred to death as bus catches fire on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra; 8 survive, driver booked

The private travels bus was on way from Nagpur to Pune when ...

Could come out of burning vehicle alive by breaking its window: Survivor of Maharashtra bus tragedy

Could come out of burning vehicle alive by breaking its window: Survivor of Maharashtra bus tragedy

The accident takes place on the Samruddhi Expressway near Si...


Cities

View All

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, actress Parineeti Chopra pay obeisance at Golden Temple in Amritsar

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, actress Parineeti Chopra pay obeisance at Golden Temple in Amritsar

Despite incentive, DSR method a damp squib among cultivators

Amritsar: DIG booked for ‘freeing’ drug peddler for bribe

Katra Sher Singh park sans sanitation staff

Vigilance arrests patwari, reader to tehsildar for accepting Rs 50K bribe

Non-EV buyers likely to get respite

Non-EV buyers likely to get respite

Juvenile among four held for stabbing man

Bangladesh Railways looks at India's CSIO for installing elephant warning system along its new rail tracks

Lt Gen Manoj Katiyar assumes charge as Western Army Commander

Sector 25 couple arrested with 103 gram of heroin

Fake international call centre busted in Delhi, 9 held

Fake international call centre busted in Delhi, 9 held

Delhi Govt challenges Centre's ordinance in Supreme Court

Deal with water contamination issue: Kejriwal to Jal Board staff

Activists oppose Delhi Metro’s decision allowing travellers to carry liquor bottles

CBI books firm for cheating bank of Rs 46 cr

Phagwara cops crack bizman robbery case; 3 Nepalese held

Phagwara cops crack bizman robbery case; 3 Nepalese held

Sushil Kumar Rinku now eyes Chaudhary’s Assembly segment Phillaur

Cable mess: Tangled wires mar Rajinder Nagar’s beauty

Kapurthala ex-SHO booked for ‘letting’ travel agent walk free

State of parks: Named after ex-MLA, this park needs repair

A first: MBBS students roped in to serve in district hospitals

A first: MBBS students roped in to serve in district hospitals

Rape victim attempts self-immolation outside CP’s office

Short spell of rain leaves many areas waterlogged

MC fails to fix faulty drainage system on elevated road in Ludhiana

2 years on, MC’s plan to set up e-vehicle charging stations yet to be implemented

Government looks at staff rationalisation

Government looks at staff rationalisation

‘Zameen Prapti’ panel holds protest

Students take oath against drug abuse