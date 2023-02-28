Supreme Court junks PIL seeking panel on renaming historical places

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, February 27

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a PIL seeking a direction to the Centre to set up a ‘renaming commission’ to restore the “original” names of ancient historical, cultural and religious places which were “renamed” by foreign invaders, saying India can’t be a prisoner of the past.

Why create unrest India is today a secular country. Your fingers being pointed at a particular community, termed barbaric. Do you want to keep the country on the boil? Supreme Court Bench

“You are relooking at the past selectively. India is today a secular country. Your fingers being pointed at a particular community, termed barbaric. Do you want to keep the country on the boil?” a Bench of Justice KM Joseph and Justice BV Nagarathna asked petitioner Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay.

“This is a fact that our country was invaded and ruled by a foreign power. We cannot wish out a selected part of our history,” the Bench said.

“India that is Bharat, in terms of the preamble is a secular country. This has been upheld by nine judges. A country cannot remain a prisoner of the past. India is wedded to the rule of law, secularism, constitutionalism, of which Article 14 stands out as guaranteeing both equality and fairness in state actions,” it said.

“We are secular and supposed to protect the Constitution. You are concerned about the past, and dig it up to place its burden on the present generation. Each thing you do in this manner will create more disharmony,” it noted.

“Perhaps Hinduism is the greatest religion in terms of metaphysics. Please do not belittle it. The world looks to us always… even today… I can say, I am a Christian but am equally fond of Hinduism and have tried to study it. Try and understand its greatness. Do not use it for a particular purpose,” Justice Joseph said, adding, “In Kerala, where I come from, Hindus have donated land to churches.”

Justice Nagarathna said, “That’s why it’s (Hinduism) a way of life, does not allow bigotry.” Alleging that successive governments failed to take steps to correct the barbaric act of invaders and injury was continuing, petitioner Upadhyay wanted the top court to direct the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to constitute a ‘renaming commission’ to find out the original names of such places, named after the barbaric foreign invaders.