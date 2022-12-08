Supreme Court launches app for law officers to watch live proceedings

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 7

The Supreme Court on Wednesday launched android version 2.0 of its mobile app, which will give access to its law officers and nodal officers of various ministries to watch court proceedings in real time.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said the mobile application could be downloaded from Google Play store, while the iOS version would be available within a week.

“Besides lawyers and advocates on-record, the app will give exclusive real time access to all law officers and nodal officers of various ministries. They can watch the court proceedings by logging in through this application,” the CJI said.

“The law officers and nodal officers of the ministries can watch in real time the status of their cases filed, orders, judgments, and pendency of their cases,” he said.

The app, which was earlier in existence, gave access to lawyers and advocates to watch court proceedings and showed status of cases, orders and judgments.

