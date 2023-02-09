Supreme Court modifies order on Sikkimese, Nepalese

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 8

Modifying its January 13 verdict, the SC has ordered the removal of reference to Sikkimese-Nepalese as “people of foreign origin” from judgment on tax exemption in Sikkim. The modification came after the Centre’s intervention as the court’s remarks triggered protests in Sikkim.

An SC Bench said the error crept in because the petitioners made over 25 amendments to the petition, but this fact was not brought to its notice.