Supreme Court notifies appointment of 12 judges in seven HCs

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 3

The Centre on Friday notified appointment of eight advocates and four judicial officers judges in seven high courts.

The eight advocates appointed as judges are Khatim Reza and Anshuman (Patna HC), Kuldeep Mathur (Rajasthan HC), Sanjay Kumar Mishra (Odisha HC), Raja Basu Chowdhury and Lapita Banerjee (Calcutta HC), and Sunder Mohan and Kabali Kumaresh Babu (Madras HC). The judicial officers elevated as HC judges are: Shubha Mehta (Rajasthan HC), Urmila Sachin Joshi-Phalke and Bharat Pandurang Deshpande (Bombay HC) and Pradeep Kumar Srivastava (Jharkhand HC).