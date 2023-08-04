Supreme Court permits ASI’s scientific survey at Gyanvapi mosque complex, refuses to stay HC order

New Delhi/Varanasi, August 4
In a relief to the Hindu side, the Supreme Court on Friday refused to stay the Allahabad High Court order allowing the the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a scientific survey at the Gyanvapi mosque complex to determine if the 17th-century structure was built upon a pre-existing temple.
A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra asked the ASI not to take recourse to any invasive act during the survey.
The bench took note of the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ASI and the Uttar Pradesh government, that no excavation will be carried out during the survey nor any destruction caused to the structure.
Varanasi court grants additional 4 weeks to ASI to complete survey
Meanwhile, a Varanasi court on Friday granted additional four weeks to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for completing the scientific survey.
Hearing a plea by the ASI, District Judge A K Vishvesha allowed it the additional time.
Representing the Hindu petitioners, advocate Madan Mohan Yadav, said the deadline for completing the survey has been extended till September 4 from August 4.
